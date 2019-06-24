25-year-old man arrested for sending death threat to BJP chief

Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man for allegedly sending a death threat to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. The accused had sent an SMS to Tiwari saying he was under “extreme compulsion” to eliminate him, police said.

The accused, identified as Guddu alias Vishwajeet, is a resident of Mahipalpur and originally hails from Buxar, in Bihar.

According to police, Guddu found Tiwari’s contact number from the official website and sent him a death threat to seek attention, a senior officer said.

“He has been arrested as a preventive measure,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Tiwari, the BJP MP from Northeast Delhi, received the message on Friday which he saw on Saturday evening and immediately informed the police, he told PTI.

The message even threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the need arises.

“Not just Manoj Tiwari, if the need be, I will also kill our country’s prime minister Narendra Modi and all those people…..” a screen shot of the SMS reads.