A new turn in Binoy controversy: Binoy’s name in child’s birth certificate

Jun 24, 2019, 04:54 pm IST
Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has stirred controversy following a woman alleged sexual assault compliant against him. The case which has become a headache for Marxist party has got a new turn. Binoy’s name is filled in the column of father in child’s birth certificate. The birth of the child is registered in Mumbai Corporation in 2010.His name is included in the woman’s passport as well. As part of changing her name the woman has given gazette notification. However Binoy has not given any complaints regarding using his name. This will also be considered in the investigation.  The woman from Maharashtra claimed that she is his wife and has a son with him. Binoy denied all the claims. Binoy’s anticipatory bail petition hearing has postponed to June 27th.

 

