Abhinandan Varthaman ‘s moustache should be made ‘national moustache’: Says Congress

The Congress Parliamentary party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has demanded in Lok Sabha that the Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman should be awarded and his moustache should be made ‘national moustache’.

Congress Lok Sabha leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman should be awarded and his moustache should be made 'national moustache'. (file pic of Abhinandan Varthaman) pic.twitter.com/0utFf61wwl — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Abhinandan Varthaman ‘s moustache has become the talk of the town after he came back from Pakistan after two days after he was captured by Pakistan. He was captured by Pakistan when his MiG-21 crashed in Pakistan. His fighter jet was fired down by Pakistan.

Responding to Congress leader’s demands former Jammu and Kashmir Cheif Minister Omar Abdullah said that he looks forward to seeing all his friends in the Congress sporting ‘Abhinandan taches’.