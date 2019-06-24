Actress Amy Jackson shares workout photos

Popular Indian actress Amy Jackson will never miss her workout session in the gym. The pretty actress is so much conscious about her fitness. Amy who is pregnant now does yoga to be fit.

She updated her pregnancy diaries with a post-workout picture on Instagram. Along with the picture, she wrote ” the battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym OR eat a bowl of honey”, in Instagram.

Recently, she signed up for a charity road trip across Europe to raise funds and global awareness for different social causes. She posted several pictures from her road trip.

In early January 2019, Jackson revealed that she was dating hotelier George Panayiotou. In March 2019, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child. On 6 May 2019, Jackson and Panayiotou became engaged.