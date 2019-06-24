Actress Amy Jackson shares workout photos

Popular Indian actress Amy Jackson will never miss her workout session in the gym. The pretty actress is so much conscious about her fitness. Amy who is pregnant now does yoga to be fit.
She updated her pregnancy diaries with a post-workout picture on Instagram. Along with the picture, she wrote ” the battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym OR eat a bowl of honey”, in Instagram.
Recently, she signed up for a charity road trip across Europe to raise funds and global awareness for different social causes. She posted several pictures from her road trip.
@cash_and_rocket what an adventure!! People thought I was crazy doing a road trip across Europe at 6 months pregnant but it was such an amazing experiences. As a mum to be, the @cash_and_rocket movement is something that’s very close to my heart and I wanted to do everything possible to help other mothers (and their babies) who are not as fortunate. I’ve met incredible women on this trip and made friendships that will last a lifetime – @zaramartin thankyou for being my lil ?, we’ve gone from saying Hi at work doo’s to spending a straight 72 hours together and I couldn’t have asked for a better ride or die copilot. @jbrangstrup thankyou for EVERYTHING you do, you’re a very special human. You inspire us everyday and if I’m even half as wonderful a mum as you, I’ll be happy! #WIESMANN YOU ROCKKK!! I’ve never driven such a stunning car – powerful but so safe! #TEAM37 smashed the last leg to Monte Carlo, I’m so sad I wasn’t there but family comes first ?? back to LONDON! And a HUGE THANKYOU to @jaymclaughlin for capturing us along the way ???
In early January 2019, Jackson revealed that she was dating hotelier George Panayiotou. In March 2019, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child. On 6 May 2019, Jackson and Panayiotou became engaged.
