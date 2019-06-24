Latest NewsIndia

BJP to rule for next 50 years in centre,says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Jun 24, 2019, 06:15 am IST
No party can dislodge the BJP from the Centre or Uttar Pradesh for next 50 years, claimed Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Sunday. Exactly a month after the BJP’s impressive win in the Lok Sabha polls, Maurya also predicted that there was no future for the SP, BSP or the Congress in the state.

“I can say with full confidence that for the coming 50 years, I cannot see any future for the SP, BSP and the Congress in UP. In the coming 50 years, nobody will be able to dislodge BJP governments both at the Centre and in the state,” said the deputy chief minister Maurya. Maurya’s claim was similar to what Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in September 2018 as the BJP president while addressing the party leaders in the national executive meeting in New Delhi.

