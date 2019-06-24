‘Black Pepper is not Indian’: Know why

A new study by a group of researchers has claimed that the ‘black pepper’ has come from South-east Asia to India around 50 lakhs year ago. This age is known as ‘Miocene Age’. The new study refutes the older proposition that black pepper has reached all around the world from India.

The study was carried out by a group of scientists from India and Canada. A group of scientists from Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment in Bangalore, Academy of Higher Education in Manipal, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute in Thiruvananthapuram, and Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, Quebec Centr for Biodiversity Science in Quebec, Canada has carried out the research.

The research team collected samples from Western Ghat, North-0east India, and Andaman and Nicobar island.

The research team has said that the biodiversity of India has fascinated them. And the reason was its link with the ancient super-continent ‘Gondwanaland’. The new study affirms that it’s rich biodiversity is the result of long-term evolution under a complex geological history and tropical climate.