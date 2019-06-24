Latest NewsEntertainment

Can You Guess How Costly is the Shoes of Actor Prithviraj?

Jun 24, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Less than a minute

Actor Prithviraj is on a high. After delivering the biggest success in Mollywood industry with his directorial debut-Lucifer, the actor-director had recently announced its sequel too. He has now grabbed the attention of the public for a completely different reason though.

Prithviraj shared the picture of his shoes, along with his wife’s and daughter’s ones on Instagram. Social media users have dug into details of his shoes and found that they are mighty expensive.

It has been found that the shoes he wore, from Balenciaga costs around Rs 1.10 lakhs. It has also been revealed that if you add up the price of all three shoes, the price will go past Rs 3 lakhs. Fans have been taken aback by the price of the shoes.

