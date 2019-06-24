Casteist Abuse against Adivasi woman; CPM Leaders arrested

CPM Leaders has been arrested by Kerala police for alleged casteist abuse against an Adivasi woman. Block Panchayat member Saraswathi, CPM Chalayoor branch committee secretary Sakthivel was arrested by the Attappadi police in Palakkad.

Thayammma, a tribal woman from Chavadiyoor has lodged complaints against them. The police have charged atrocities against Adivasi Act. The police have also lodged a case against Praveen, the son of Sarawati for assaulting Thayamma in hospital. Praveen is absconding, The incident occurred on June 13.

But the CPM accused that the police created a scene by arresting Saraswati in the night by surrounding her house. She has already agreed to surrender before police on Sunday. CPM also accused that the case against the leaders is unfair.

But Agali ASP Navneeth Sharma has explained that the police was forced to arrest the two accused as they did not cooperate with the investigation. Praveen is absconding and he has threatened the witnesses.