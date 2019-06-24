Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Jun 24, 2019, 05:34 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of gold has slipped down but on the other hand, the price of silver has gained.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a higher price of $ 1,404.92 an ounce. But in India, in the national capital New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs.100 each to reach at Rs.34,270 and Rs.34,100 per 10 gram. But the price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.26,800 per 8 gram. On Saturday, the price of gold has risen by Rs.70.

In New York market, Silver was trading at a higher price of $ 15.36 an ounce. In India too silver gained by Rs 90 to reach Rs.39,090 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery gained by Rs.144 to reach Rs.38,098 per kilo. But the price of silver coins remained firm t Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

