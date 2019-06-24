Latest NewsIndia

Congress dissolved all district committees

Jun 24, 2019, 05:46 pm IST
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has dissolved all the district committees of the party in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The AICC has appointed Ajay Kumar Lallu for the re-organization shuffle.

The severe action came after the party faced on thew biggest defeats in the electoral history in the general election held. The AICC president Rahul Gandhi has lost to BJP in Congress’s stronghold Amethi. Earlier Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh has criticized that the reason behind the party’s weak performance is the weakness in the organizational committees in the ground level.

