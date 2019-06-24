Forex Market: Indian rupee remain firm against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee remains firm against the US Dollar. In the early hours of trade, the domestic currency was unchanged from the last day’s closing. Today the Indian rupee is trading at 69.58 against the Us dollar.

In the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 69.58, unchanged from its previous day closing.

The market experts have revealed that the domestic currency is under pressure as the news of RBI deputy governor’s resignation has come out.