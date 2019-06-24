Latest NewsIndia

Govt plans to shut down 1,000 schools having less than 10 students

Jun 24, 2019, 07:34 am IST
Less than a minute

“Odisha government has decided to close 966 public schools that have below 10 students,” Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das said.

The minister said that even some of these schools were running with just two to three students.

The closure of these schools will help the government to tackle the teacher shortage problem in the state. “It is not possible for the government to provide teachers and infrastructure to the students given there is an acute shortage of teachers,” he said.

Thousands of teachers teaching in these schools will be transferred to nearby schools. The students studying in these schools will also be shifted to nearby schools.

