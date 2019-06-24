Latest NewsInternational

‘Hands-Free Bubble Tea Challenge’ becomes viral in social media

Jun 24, 2019, 12:37 am IST
Less than a minute

A new challenge is becoming viral and trend in social media. ‘Hands-Free Bubble Tea Challenge’. The trend has become an instant hit the social media and many are participating in it.

The challenge was inspired by Tawawa, a collection of illustrations by Kiseki Himura. The challenge was originated in Japan. It is also spread to Thailand and Taiwan.

The challenge is nothing but girls balancing the bubble tea cup on their boobs and drinking from it. It is called hands-free because if you have boobs big enough to balance the glass then you don’t have to use your hands to hold it.

