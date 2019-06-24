ICC World Cup 2019: 8 Teams,4 Semi Final Spots. Here is the Chance of Each team to Qualify For the Semi-Finals

Just when it seemed the World Cup was progressing in a manner that was expected and that the top four semi-finalists are exactly the ones we expected, the tournament has woken up. Following the defeat of England by Srilanka and Afghanistan running India close, the tournament seems to be holding a few more surprises.

With the tournament arranged in such a way where each team plays all the other teams, 11 or 12 points might guarantee you a semi spot. 10 or 9 means you are sitting on the fence and need net run rate and a few other results to go your way.

Check out the chance of each team to qualify for the semi-finals.

England

England is on the fourth position at the table and got three more matches to go against Australia, India, and Newzealand. 2 wins from these 3 would guarantee them a place while 1 win would mean they have a chance with their superior NRR.

India

India looks well placed with 9 points and no losses so far. Their remaining matches are against West Indies, England, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. One win from four matches would give them a spot at semis, but the men in blue would look to win as many and take the top position in the table.

Bangladesh

They have to win three out of three to qualify, at least 2. Also since they are not doing good with their net run rate, they will have to win with big margins. All the remaining matches of Bangladesh are against Asian teams- Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan.

West Indies

Windies stay on 3 points with 3 matches remaining, which means the best they can do by winning the three remaining league matches is to get to 9 points. In the matches to come, they will face India, Srilanka, and Afghanistan. But even if they win all 3o, 9 points is all they can manage and that means they need a lot of other results to go their way.

Pakistan

Pakistan has now got 5 points and winning all three remaining matches would take them to 11, which will guarantee them a semi spot. 2 wins would take them to 9, and that’s where they will have to hope for other results to go in their favour.

Srilanka

Srilanka needs to win two out of three matches against South Africa, Indian and West Indies, but even if they do, their ordinary NRR might let them down.

Australia

Australia has three matches against England, Newzealand, and South Africa. All three are tough opponents, two wins would assure them of a semi spot but even one would suffice.

Newzealand

This is the team that sits top of the table and one more win would fortify their chances. The black caps have a staggering record of making it to semi-finals in the World Cup.

SouthAfrica and Afghanistan

Both teams are out of the race for semi spot and even if they win all their remaining matches, they will not make it to the top 4.

If there is more rain and more washed out games, the entire scenario could change.