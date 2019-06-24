Indrans learning to eat with ‘chopsticks’: Video

KeralaLatest News

Jun 24, 2019, 04:15 pm IST
A video of Malayalam actor Indrans has become viral in social media. The video is posted in social media by Indrans itself. The video shows a Chinese man trying to teach the award-winning Malayalam actor to eat with a ‘chopsticks’. The actor has posted the video with a caption that ‘If he knows Malayalam he would have told me to eat with hands’.

Indrans is China to attend the renowned Shanghai International Film Festival’.The Malayalam film ‘Veyilmarangal (trees Under the Sun)’ has won ‘Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award’. Veyilmaramgal is the first Malayalam film to win this award.

