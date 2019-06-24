Jaganmohan Reddy orders immediate demolition of Chandrababu Naidu’s residence

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and leader of the ruling YRSCP ordered the demolition of former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party chief’s residence Praja Vedika in Amravati. The demolition of the building will begin on Wednesday.

The ‘Praja Vedika’ (people’s grievance cell) was built by the government in 2016 through the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) as an extension to the then Chief Minister’s residence. Built at a cost of Rs 5 crore, it was being used by Naidu for official purposes as well as to hold party meetings.

Praja Vedika is located adjacent to former chief minister’s bungalow and is in the same premises.

When Jagan assumed the charge of chief minister, former chief minister Naidu had requested him to spare the building as residence annexe of the Leader of Opposition. However, Jagan didn’t pay heed to the request and directed CRDA and revenue officials to take the structure into their possession. The officials visited the Praja Vedika building on Friday and advised TDP leaders to take away their material and belongings immediately.