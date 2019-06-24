Jharkhand Mob Killing : 5 arrested, 2 Police officers suspended

Five accused have been arrested in the alleged mob lynching case where a young man was beaten to death by the locals in Saraikela, Jharkhand, reports said on Monday.

Those arrested are main accused Prakash Mandal aka Pappu, Bhimshen Mandal, Premchand Mandal, Kamal Mehto and Sonoma Pradhan. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the matter. He has also suspended the Saraikela police officer-in-charge with immediate effect.

The victim, identified as Shams Tabrez, was first admitted at a local hospital for a preliminary check-up and later he was locked up in Seraikela jail in Jharkhand. After his condition worsened, Tabrez was taken to Sadar hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

His family has alleged that the attack was communal and he was made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’.

“Some locals thrashed Tabrez and later handed him over to the police. He was suspected of theft but it was a communal attack. He was beaten because he had a Muslim name. They made him chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’. We were not allowed to meet him at the hospital. We have the video of the incident. I demand the culprits be arrested,” Tabrez’s relative Maqsood Alam said.

“We want action against the police personnel who were on duty at that time,” another relative said. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out the state government in Parliament and said, “Such incidents are not going to stop as the BJP and RSS have increased hate against Muslims in the society.”