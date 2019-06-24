Malayalam film ‘Veyilmarangal’ won an award at Shanghai  festival

State award winning actor Indrans’ new film Veyilmarangal (Trees Under the Sun), directed by Dr. Biju, has won the ‘Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award’ in the 22nd Shanghai International film festival. This is for the first time that a Malayalam film is honoured in the 22nd Shanghai International film festival.

The film was premiered at the festival. The film was also included in the Golden Goblet Award competition.

Veyilmarangal is among the 3964 entries submitted from 112 countries, out of which 14 are selected to compete for the Golden Goblet. Veyilmarangal is the only entry from India.

Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan, known for films like Once Upon a Time in Anatolia and Winter Sleep, is heading the jury.

This is the second film of Dr. Biju to be screened at the festival after Akashathinte Niram (Colour of Sky), in 2012. Incidentally, it was also the last Indian film screened at the festival and competed in the same category.