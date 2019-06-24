Latest NewsIndia

Over 7 Lakh people visited Kedarnath after PM Modi’s visit : Report

Jun 24, 2019, 08:55 am IST
Less than a minute

Nearly 7.3 lakh people visited Kedarnath shrine within the first 45-days of Char Dham Yatra. Pilgrims are visiting the shrine via helicopters for which people have been standing in a kilometre long queue.

The massive turnout set the highest record that the Himalayan shrine has witnessed since Uttarakhand was hit by one of the worst floods in 2013.

The increasing attraction can be credited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to the temple. Earlier this year, one of his visits to the Rudra meditation cave just before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was widely telecasted.

The shrine had received very little tourist attraction after the horrible floods of 2013 hit the state. It is only after the Prime Minister’s visit that the temple has become popular again.

Tags

Related Articles

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi’s bail has been rejected for the third time by UK court

Apr 26, 2019, 03:54 pm IST

Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing deferred to June 13

May 13, 2017, 11:32 am IST
security-levels

All you need to know about X,Y, Z and Z plus category of security

Feb 26, 2018, 06:29 pm IST

Looking forward to work with you: Congress to PM Modi’s new cabinet

May 31, 2019, 10:09 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close