Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A 10.1 in India: Price and specs

Samsung has launched Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 in the country.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is a premium mid-range tablet with a thin frame, Super AMOLED display and quad speakers. The Tab A 10.1 is an affordable tablet that offers narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

The Galaxy Tab S5e has been launched starting at Rs 35,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model, while the Wi-Fi + LTE variant will cost Rs 39,999. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 starts at a more affordable price of Rs 14,999, which is for the Wi-Fi-only variant. The Wi-Fi + LTE model is priced at Rs 19,999. Both the Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 will be available in Silver, Black and Gold colours.

The Galaxy Tab S5e will go on sale from June 24 across leading retail stores, Samsung e-shop and Samsung Opera House. The Wi-Fi variant of the Tab S5e will also be available on Amazon.in, while the Wi-Fi + LTE model will be available on Flipkart. The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Wi-Fi-only model will go on sale starting June 26 on Amazon.in and Samsung’s online store, while the Wi-Fi + LTE variant will go on sale starting July 1 across all leading retail stores, Samsung e-Shop, Samsung Opera House and Amazon India.

S5e specifications

The Galaxy Tab S5e is all about offering a slip and lightweight tablet. It measures 5.5mm in thickness and weighs just around 400 grams. The Tab S5e offers a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 670 chipset and ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

A 10.1 specifications

The affordable Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is made for consumers who want an entertainment-focused tablet. It offers a 10.1-inch FHD+ LCD display with narrow bezels all around. It measures 7.5mm in thickness and weighs around 470 grams.