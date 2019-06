Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted at the Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi after he complained of urinary retention Monday.

The former SP president and Mainpuri MP was taken to the hospital after he suddenly took ill on Monday afternoon. He was reportedly accompained to the hospital by SP leader and former Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav.