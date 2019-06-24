Trinamool Congress MLA, 14 councillors join BJP

MLA from West Bengal’s Alipurduar district’s Kalchini constituency Wilson Champramary and 14 out of 18 councillors of South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in present of senior BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Kunal Ghosh and Mukul Roy. Holding a press conference in New Delhi, Vijayvargiya said 10 councillors joined the BJP in the national capital, while other four joined in West Bengal.

Speaking on the occasion, Gosh said: “It’s an earthquake, since the almost all the councillors of the Zila Parishad joined the BJP. It’s unprecedented.”

Champramary earlier said that despite being a ruling party MLA, he failed to bring the development in his constituency and leaders sitting in Kolkata had been deciding the work to be done in Kalchini.

“I am an MLA and yet, I could not bring about development in my constituency independently. Every work that has to be taken up in Kalchini is being planned by Trinamul leaders in Calcutta. I had told the party and ministers to draw up plans for the socio-economic development of people belonging to communities like Mech, Rava and Bodo. But nothing has been done so far. I am upset and so decided to join the BJP,” the Telegraph quoted him as saying.