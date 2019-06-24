Latest NewsIndia

Woman gets stuck under elephant statue at temple : Watch Video

Jun 24, 2019, 06:54 am IST
Video of the woman stuck under a small stone elephant statue in the temple quickly went viral across social media sites

A woman tried to slide from beneath an idol as part of a ritual performed by devotees at a temple in Gujarat. However, things did not turn out as she had hoped and got stuck in the process!

The video of the woman stuck under a small stone elephant statue in the temple quickly went viral across social media sites and WhatsApp, leaving Netizens in splits, mostly because of how she maintained her cool. Other devotees in the video were seen pushing and pulling her, all the while sharing tips on how to come out from the other side.





