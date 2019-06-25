Latest NewsTechnology

Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa will marry when this happens…

Jun 25, 2019, 05:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Online marketing giant Amazon has launched its virtual assistance Alexa a few years ago. Alexa came a long way since then. It is capable of voice interaction, music play back, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, control smart phones and can function as a home automation system.

Alexa is smart as well as funny too. When anyone asks her to marry Alexa’s response is that she had pledged to marry only after the colonization in Mars. When asked about the principle behind it’s functioning the humble answer is that, it works with the brain of many people around the world. Alexa is the acronym for Alexandra. It alludes to the Greek library where the entire information of the world is collected.

