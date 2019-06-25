Binoy Kodiyeri Controversy: Here is How M.A Baby Responded

Things are only getting tougher for Kodiyeri Balakrishnan family as there are more revelations coming up with each passing day on the issue of allegations raised against Binoy Kodiyeri. Advocate K.P Sreejith spoke to a Malayalam media and said that it was in his office that Binoy’s mother Vinodini and Binoy had held compromise talks with the plaintiff.

More leaders are starting to respond to the issue of Binoy controversy and senior leader M. A Baby was one among them.

“Binoy Kodiyeri is not a party member and therefore party need not check this issue. If the relatives of party members are involved in issues like this, they should find a solution for themselves” said M.A Baby.

“Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has answered all questions. If media still has any doubt, Kodiyeri will answer” he added.