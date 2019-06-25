Latest NewsIndia

Don’t mix politics in triple talaq, Modi request to Congress

Jun 25, 2019, 10:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requests Congress not to mix politics in the fight against triple talaq. He said that he is looking forward for their support to make triple talaq illegal. He was delivering motion of thanks on the President’s address in Loksabha. He said that President’s speech was the reflection of people’s ambitions. People’s choice is evident through the election result.

He harshly criticized Congress for its dynasty politics. Congress made a great mistake by declaring emergency thereby throwing the nation into pitch darkness. Congress never look beyond Nehru- Congress family. Congress forgot their leaders. It is the BJP government that conferred Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherjee. Modi said that the Congress leaves their roots behind, and it is their Achilles heel. The BJP government has a aim and we will achieve that , he said in the speech.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress MLA V.T.Balram condemns reservation for economically weaker in general category

Jan 9, 2019, 07:48 pm IST

Emirates unveils extravagance in cabins!!!

Nov 14, 2017, 02:52 pm IST

Woman techie shot dead, attack caught on CCTV !

May 31, 2017, 03:56 pm IST

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested

Jan 14, 2019, 08:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close