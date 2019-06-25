Don’t mix politics in triple talaq, Modi request to Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requests Congress not to mix politics in the fight against triple talaq. He said that he is looking forward for their support to make triple talaq illegal. He was delivering motion of thanks on the President’s address in Loksabha. He said that President’s speech was the reflection of people’s ambitions. People’s choice is evident through the election result.

He harshly criticized Congress for its dynasty politics. Congress made a great mistake by declaring emergency thereby throwing the nation into pitch darkness. Congress never look beyond Nehru- Congress family. Congress forgot their leaders. It is the BJP government that conferred Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherjee. Modi said that the Congress leaves their roots behind, and it is their Achilles heel. The BJP government has a aim and we will achieve that , he said in the speech.