“DYFI’s Loyalty Towards P.K Sasi” Woman Stands Firm on her Decision to Quit

The left had suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Loksabha elections just concluded and one of the biggest shocks they had was from Palakkad constituency which was considered to be a strong bastion of the Left. M.B Rajesh was expected to make a smooth sail but lost the election and in the party’s analysis for the possible causes for the defeat, one of the reasons that came up was the sexual abuse case of left leader P.K Sasi.

Weeks later, the left, it seems has not learned their lessons and the woman who complained against him had submitted her resignation, protesting against the vengeful act of the organization towards all who supported her.

Leaders of DYFI had intervened and tried to allay her but the woman has stood firm on the decision to quit the organization.

“They tried to isolate me and attack me. I had approached the district leadership many times but to no avail. Those who stood with me faced a similar attitude from the party” said the plaintiff.

“The leader who tried to defame me through social media was rewarded with higher positions in the party. What more evidence do we need to understand that the District committee is loyal to Sasi. I cannot accept this denial of justice and therefore I resigned” she said while speaking to a Malayalam media.