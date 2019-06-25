Latest NewsIndia

India going through ‘super emergency” for the past five years,says Mamata Banerjee

Jun 25, 2019, 04:23 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called the previous tenure of the Narendra Modi government as “Super Emergency”.

“Today is the anniversary of the #Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a ‘Super Emergency’,” Banerjee tweeted.

The Emergency refers to the period from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had declared a state of Emergency, a political environment leading to the suspension of election and curbing civil liberties on the nation.

“We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country,” Banerjee wrote.

