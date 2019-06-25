Latest NewsNEWS

Kerala MPs from Kerala Congress staged protest at Parliament over this reason

Jun 25, 2019, 01:09 pm IST
Members of parliament from the Kerala Congress has now staged a agitation like protest in the Parliament House in New Delhi.

The MPs were holding a protest in front Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Parliament

The protest was made over the issues concerning farmers committing sucide, demaning loan waivers for them.

Both houses, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, were to discuss the motion of thanks to the President’s address at the joint session of the Parliament.

The Rajyasabha egan its proceedings with the Obituary reference to the Rajsthan BJP state president sitting Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini.

