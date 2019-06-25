Latest NewsGulf

Massive mass removed from pregnant woman’s body

Jun 25, 2019, 12:49 am IST
A massive piece of mass (98x7x5 cms) was removed from a 27-year-old pregnant Nigerian woman’s abdomen by surgery by doctors at the University Hospital Sharjah (SHS).

The woman who was two-month pregnant was rushed to hospital after she complained about severe abdominal pain. After scanning the huge piece of mass was found in her abdomen.

The doctors got consent from the woman. This was done as the woman was pregnant and the surgery was very risky as it may affect the growth of the baby in the womb. The doctors successfully removed mass by laparoscopic surgery. The woman recovered soon and was discharged the very next day.

