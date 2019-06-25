Latest NewsTechnology

Mea Culpa! Confesses Bill Gates

Jun 25, 2019, 07:01 pm IST
Bill Gates the co-founder of Microsoft confesses that it was through his fault that Android became the only rival to Apple. Microsoft could have taken its position. Android is a credible mobile platform outside Apple.  The Windows and Office had helped Microsoft to upgrade to the needs of age. It has a strong foundation. If it could overpower Android it would have monopolies the sector. Bill gates opened up his regret in a program conducted by Village Global.

 

Android is a mobile operating system brought by Google in 2005 and it is based on a modified version of Linux Kernal. Meanwhile Microsoft was also working for phones that run with windows which went in vain. In 2017, the Windows phones were shut down facing a tough competition from Microsoft. Many people criticized former CEO Steve Ballmer for the growth of Android.

