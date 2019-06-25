SFI’s Flex Hurting Hindu Sentiments: Here is How Left Sympathiser Deepa Nishanth Responded

Much to the shock of Hindu believers, It was found that a flex board hurting the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees was made by SFI in Kerala Varma College which is under Cochin Devaswom Board. The picture shows Lord Ayyappa in the menstrual blood of a woman captioned “Evide arthavam ashudhiyakunnuvo avide ne ninte piraviye nishedhikunnu” (Where Menstruation becomes impure, there you are denying your own birth).

Deepa Nishanth, one of the teachers of the same college chose not to indulge in the issue. In her Facebook post, she took a stand that she doesn’t take politics into the classroom and that she doesn’t need to comment about Student organizations acts. She reiterated that nobody should come to her inbox seeking her opinion on the issue. Check out her Facebook post.

It has been widely accepted that one of the biggest reasons for the embarrassing performance of the left parties in Kerala in the recently concluded Loksabha elections is the bullish stand they took in the case of Sabarimala Supreme Court verdict on young women entry. Months later, it seems they have still not learned their lessons.