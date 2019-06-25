“She’s not my type.” Trump once again denies allegations made by US writer

The US president Donald trump has asserted that the allegations made by the magazine columnist is not true. He made that point clear that she is not his type.

The writer asserted that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s in a New York department store dressing room.

Trump has made the comment in an interview with the Hill.

I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” Trump said in the interview, which was conducted in the Oval Office.

The President added that Carroll was “totally lying” when she made her claims.

“I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her,” he said.

“The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips,” wrote Carroll, who works for Elle magazine.

With all the 15 women or 16 who have come forward, it’s the same. He denies it. He turns it around. He attacks. And he threatens.” she added further .