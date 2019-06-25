This Bahubali actress pays double price for a lavish fancy apartment in Mumbai ; Details Inside

The ace actress Tamannah has been in the film industry for nearly 15 years which made her the most popular actress in the South Indian film Industry. With her exceptional dancing skills and memorable performances she has captured the heart of many.

Recently the actress has bought a new luxury apartment in the Western side of Mumbai for a hecualean price than it actually cost. According to the reports from the sources she had payed double the price per square feet to buy her dream sea view apartment in Versova.

Reportedly, she has paid Rs 80,778 per sqft, which is two times the current rate in the area. In an under-contruction building, which is 500 meters away from her apartment, one square feet is pegged at Rs 35,000 to 40,000.

The actress had brought the apartment from builder Sameer Bhojwani and made the agreement signed last week.

She have paid 99.6 lakh as stamp duty to regester the apartment.