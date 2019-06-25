‘This Could be a Honey Trap’: Indian Army Officers Warned About this Dubious Instagram Profile

Indian Army on Monday warned its soldiers to be wary of a suspected enemy spy believed to be targeting officers and Special Forces’ troops. The warning from Directorate of Military Intelligence comes with an Instagram profile which is now defunct. Profiles named ‘Oyesomya’ on Instagram and ‘Gujjar Soumya’ on Facebook have been found suspicious for their ‘dubious credentials’. This could well be an attempt to obtain secret information from gullible personnel.

“She [Gujjar Soumya] claims to be the sister of late Captain Pawan Kumar. She claims to be currently studying as a research scholar in IIT Bombay and that she has cleared IIT JEE 2016 and NTSE 2014,” the advisory read.

Five cases of honey-trapping were reported between 2015 and 2017, the government had informed Rajya Sabha in February. Four of these cases were reported by the Army, and one by the Air Force. The Navy did not report any such cases.