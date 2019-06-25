Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

TMC accuses BJP of having won LS election via manipulations in EVM; demands return ofc; Details Inside

Jun 25, 2019, 08:17 am IST
Less than a minute

The Trinamool Congress on Monday has accused the BJP of having the glorious victory in the recent LS election through manipulations in the electronic voting machines. The party has now demanded the old sytem of holding elections through the ballot paper system.

There is a doubt about the results of the elections. How come the BJP president one day before the (Lok Sabha election) results came said that we shall get 300 seats. And, he (BJP) got 303 seats. There was EVM fraud and manipulations. I demand that ballot papers should be brought back,” Roy said in the Lok Sabha.

The TMC leader in turn accused Modi 2.0 government and the BJP of allegation that they make communal agenda and divide people on the lines of religion.

“The president ‘s address should not have included the divisive points. They are talking of triple talaq. The entire Muslim community is opposed to it. But, they will do it because society has to be divided. No mention of Nehru in his speech,” the TMC leader said.

Tags

Related Articles

Gold-Rate-Today

Commodity Market: Gold price rises

May 31, 2019, 06:19 pm IST
jaya bachchan's whooping asset

See the huge worth of assets owned by Jaya Bachchan in her affidavit to EC

Mar 14, 2018, 03:36 pm IST
petrol

Today’s Petrol, Diesel Price in Trivandrum (29th November 2018)

Nov 29, 2018, 08:23 am IST

PM Modi taking all the credit of the work done by the Army, says Sitaram Yechury

May 12, 2019, 07:05 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close