World Cup 2019 : Australia beat England by 64 runs

Jun 25, 2019, 11:11 pm IST
Australia were at their best when they came up against England and went on to beat their Ashes rivals by 64 runs at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Australia’s innings was a tale two halves. Aaron Finch and David Warner dominated the first but it was the England bowlers who came back strongly in the second half and ensured that the opposition was restricted to only 285/7.

Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff started in extraordinary fashion, picking up James Vince, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan early. Ben Stokes played a fighting role but was undone by a vicious Starc yorker. The left-arm pace duo ran through the lower order and England fell well short of the target.

 

