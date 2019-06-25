World Cup 2019: Wanted to commit suicide after defeat to India, says Pakistan coach

Pakistan cricket team on 16th June suffered a bruising 89-run loss to arch-rivals India in Manchester in an ongoing World Cup tournament. As soon as the Pakistan team lost the match, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team faced backlash from their frustrated fans. The humiliating defeat against bitter rivals India was so painful that it left Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur wanting to “commit suicide”.

Speaking about Pakistan’s run in the World cup in a press conference, Mickey Arthur said, “It happens so quick. You lose a game, you lose another game. It’s a World Cup. [There’s] media scrutiny, public expectations and then you almost go into survival mode. We’ve all been there.”

“Last Sunday, I wanted to commit suicide,” Arthur said, recalling the match against India. “But it’s only one performance. We always keep telling our players it’s one performance, who’s going to stimulate us today? I thought for us the way Fakhar and Imam went out and got us a start, that sort of quietened the nerves down a little bit.”

It is to be noted that Pakistan team suffered an 89-run defeat at the hands of India. Rohit Sharma scored a stunning 140-run knock to guide the Indian team to a massive total of 336/5. While rain washed away 10 overs from the second innings, Pakistan were given a revised target of 302 runs but they only managed to score 212 in 40 overs.

Talking about Pakistan’s World Cup 2019 journey, the team recently registered a 49-runs victory over South Africa at Lord’s and kept their hopes of reaching semi-finals alive.

Speaking of the New Zealand encounter, Arthur said that Pakistan would need to play their best game if they are to get the better of Kane Williamson’s men.