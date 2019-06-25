You Cannot Miss the Latest Facebook Post of Bineesh Kodiyeri. Check this Out

The Kodiyeri Balakrishnan family is going through a crisis like never before. Although the names of two sons of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was involved in many controversial issues, they were able to defend it somehow using their political influence. The latest allegations of sexual abuse raised against Binoy Kodiyeri seems a little too tough to handle though.

Binoy Kodiyeri has so far been absconding and has moved the petition to take anticipatory bail. Bineesh Kodiyeri, the other son of Mr. Balakrishnan, has not hidden away, at least not from Facebook as he has made a few Fb posts and the latest one came a few hours ago.

Bineesh took to Facebook to congratulate Actor Indrans, the award-winning actor, whose film Veyilmarangal had won the acclaim at Shanghai International Film Festival.

“Dear Indrans Brother, you are energy… I keep you close to my chest and hugging and congratulating you” says Bineesh in his Fb post. Check out his original Facebook post.