The reforms in A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) are continuing and the rules become more rigid restraining the members from public response. The resigned actresses’ reentry to the association is difficult. They have to submit new application for considering their Membership. The rules will be revised.

Four actresses including the actress who faced assault resigned from the association earlier. AMMA earlier demanded apology from them for considering their membership which stirred controversy from many parts. However according to the new rules they will have to submit new application for the same. The resigned members will no longer be part of the association. Many actors made public response during the issue which will not be permitted after the revision of rules. Many Whatsapp audios were out in that time. If any member speaks against the co member publically, disciplinary action will be taken against them. The new rule provides scope for discussing the allegation against the members but it is also protective to the culprit. The revised law is silent towards the victim’s right. Yes, again they showed that democracy is vanishing and the double standards still prevail. Let’s see the puppet show.