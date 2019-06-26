Anthoor case: James Mathew against M V Govindan

CPI (M) MLA James Mathew lashes out at M V Govindan, the Central Committee member regarding the Anthoor Case. The expatriate businessman committed suicide in Anthoor following red tapism. James Mathew alleged that he has tried to solve the problem through Minister but Govindan also intruded into the issue. MLA stated that the ego clash between the members has worsened the situation.

Sajan Parayil the deceased businessman approached James with the request which he brought into the notice of Minister K P Jaleel. Minister has given order to Superintended Engineer to inspect the issue. However M V Govindan husband of P K Shyamala, Anthoor Chairperson intervened in the case. He called up Minister’s private secretary regarding the same matter. There were criticisms that the Anthoor case was a result of the clash between P Jayarajan and M V Govindan. James Mathew’s revelation underlines this.