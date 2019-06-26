The Mumbai police said that Binoy Kodiyeri will be arrested if he doesn’t have an anticipatory bail. His petition for the bail will be considered on Thursday. The case is moving in the right direction and DNA test is inevitable for investigation said DCP Manjunath Shinde. If he doesn’t obtain the bail he would escape through any means and the police is vigilant about this. They suspect that Binoy is in Kerala. As he has high influence Police are making flawless proceedings to arrest him. Police has given details about him in all airports shutting his possibility of getting abroad.