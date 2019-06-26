KeralaLatest News

Binoy Kodiyeri will be arrested if he doesn’t have an anticipatory bail

Jun 26, 2019, 10:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Mumbai police said that Binoy Kodiyeri will be arrested if he doesn’t have an anticipatory bail. His petition for the bail will be considered on Thursday. The case is moving in the right direction and DNA test is inevitable for investigation said DCP Manjunath Shinde. If he doesn’t obtain the bail he would escape through any means and the police is vigilant about this. They suspect that Binoy is in Kerala. As he has high influence Police are making flawless proceedings to arrest him. Police has given details about him in all airports shutting his possibility of getting abroad.

Tags

Related Articles

Supreme Court Seeks Explanations from Gujarat Govt. on Sanjiv Bhatt’s wife’s Allegation

Sep 24, 2018, 05:12 pm IST
shami-hasina

Mohammed Shami’s wife alleges him in an extra marital affair; posts proof on Facebook!

Mar 7, 2018, 02:05 pm IST

Tamil Nadu govt will acquire Jayalalithaa’s house

Jan 4, 2018, 11:27 am IST

Shocking! This 6-year-old earns $ 11 million a year on YouTube

Dec 12, 2017, 12:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close