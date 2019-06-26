BJP youth wing chants Hanuman Chalisa to protest against Muslims’ Friday namaz

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers on Tuesday took to roads to recite Hanuman Chalisa near Bally Khal in Howrah. District BJYM President OP Singh said, “GT Road is blocked to offer Friday namaz. Patients die, people can’t reach office on time.” He further added that recitation would continue on all Tuesdays on all main roads near Hanuman temples till Friday Namaz like that is offered.

News Agency ANI also shared a video of the BJYM workers reciting Hanuman Chalisa on the road. Some police personnel were also seen present at the spot.