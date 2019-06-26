A tragic accident occurred late Tuesday night at Faridpur in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Ankur Pandey, the younger son of Uttarakhand Gadarpur BJP MLA and state education minister Arvind Pandey, and his family friend Munna Giri were killed in the case and the police, who came to the notice of the incident, took the two bodies and sent them to postmortem. A youth seriously injured in the case has been admitted to hospital for treatment. According to reports, the incident took place late Tuesday night on Lucknow Highway in Faridpur police station area of Bareilly.

There was a collision of a speeding truck and a car. Akur was badly injured in the case and was immediately admitted to the hospital. Ankur succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there and His partner Munna was also killed in the incident. You can tell everyone that Ankur’s body is currently being brought to his residence Sycamore Bhoj (Udhamsingh Nagar).

Minister Arvind Pandey has also left for a sycamore banquet following the reported death of his son. It is reported that the deceased seedlings were unmarried and after their death, a mountain of misery broke out at home. A large crowd of people gathered at the residence to mourn the incident and it was reported that the funeral of Ankur Pandey will be held between 11 am and 12 pm at the Sycamore Bhoj Shamshan Ghat.