How did Pakistan Cricket Coach Feel After Defeat Against India? The Answer Might Shock You

Indian team handed a crushing defeat to Pakistan in the World cup match, extending their complete domination over Pakistan in World cup games. Fans, Former players and experts from Pakistan are still upset over the defeat and more than anything, the manner in which they were defeated is sure to upset them. But how did Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur feel about the defeat? Well, obviously he wouldn’t have been happy, but its more than what you think.

Mickey Arthur has claimed that he was feeling so low and disappointed after his team’s loss to India in the ongoing World Cup that he wanted to “commit suicide”.

“Last Sunday I wanted to commit suicide. But it was, you know, it’s only one performance. “It happens so quick. You lose a game. You lose another game. it’s a World Cup. media scrutiny; public expectation, and then you almost go into sort of survival mode. We’ve all been there” he said in post-match press conference.

Pakistan has made a good comeback though, registering a convincing win against South Africa and keeping their chances of making it to the to p four alive.