Look Out Notice Issued Against Binoy Kodiyeri

Mumbai Police has issued a lookout notice against Binoy Kodiyeri, who has been absconding ever since the allegations of sexual abuse were raised against him. The court is going to consider the petition seeking anticipatory bail of Binoy Kodiyeri tomorrow, but police have evaluated that there is a good chance of Binoy to leave the nation, in case if the court doesn’t grant him bail.

There were many reports of contrasting nature in the past few days about the chances of police issuing lookout notice, but it was assumed that the police won’t make a move until the decision on his bail was taken by the court.