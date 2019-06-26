Latest NewsIndia

Mamata ready to join hands with CPI (M) and Congress provided for this…

Jun 26, 2019, 07:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Foreseeing the impending danger from BJP Mamata Banerjee asks out for the help from CPI(M) and Congress. In her address in Loksabha she asks these parties to unite with her in resisting BJP’s growth.

She stated that the people understood the after effects of electing BJP after  Bhatpara incident. She asked for the unity among the parties not as an alliance but as they are fighting against a common enemy. Mamata ascended into power as a harsh critic of the left wing politics. Her Trinamool Congress ousted the thirty two year long reign of CPI(M) in 2011. BJP won 18 seats in the recent elections in Bengal which is a probable threat that she foresees. This is what forces her to unite with the opponents.

Tags

Related Articles

Congress MLA sits on hunger strike against his own Govt

Jun 2, 2019, 06:22 am IST

Here you can find some unknown secrets about actress Jacqueline Fernandez – See Pics

Aug 8, 2018, 11:20 pm IST

Rafale deal: No need to disclose pricing details to the petitioners, says Supreme Court

Nov 14, 2018, 04:19 pm IST

General election 2019: 15 parties got fewer votes than NOTA

Jun 6, 2019, 09:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close