Mamata ready to join hands with CPI (M) and Congress provided for this…

Foreseeing the impending danger from BJP Mamata Banerjee asks out for the help from CPI(M) and Congress. In her address in Loksabha she asks these parties to unite with her in resisting BJP’s growth.

She stated that the people understood the after effects of electing BJP after Bhatpara incident. She asked for the unity among the parties not as an alliance but as they are fighting against a common enemy. Mamata ascended into power as a harsh critic of the left wing politics. Her Trinamool Congress ousted the thirty two year long reign of CPI(M) in 2011. BJP won 18 seats in the recent elections in Bengal which is a probable threat that she foresees. This is what forces her to unite with the opponents.