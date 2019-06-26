“This is Our World Cup” Says Ben Stokes Who Hopes to Bring Best Game Against India

England was considered to be the team with a very high chance of winning the World Cup. All their performances leading up to the tournament have been just so authoritative and the fact that they are hosting the World Cup was something that improved their chances. But Now, after their loss to Australia, England is struggling to ensure a semi birth. But English all-rounder Ben Stokes said this is still their World Cup.

“We’re not going to take a backward step. This is our World Cup” said Stokes.

“We’ve struggled with the basics of what we call our batting mantra, showing intent, building partnerships and doing it in our own way. We really have to dig deep in these last two games here and not go back on how we play well. Everyone is obviously disappointed with the last two games, but this is our World Cup and we are going to go about it the way we know how” he added.