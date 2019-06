Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a video on his Instagram profile where he is seen lifting weights. He shared the video with the caption, “No days off. Nothing can be done without hardwork.”

India will take one step closer to a place in the semi-final with a win over the Windies. Kohli has so far had scores of 18, 82, 77 and 67 in the tournament and is due for a big score. The last time Kohli went without scoring a century for 6 or more innings was almost two years back.