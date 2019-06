The public interest Plea that comes before the Supreme Court will be considered by a new bench comprising five judges. The new bench will be launched on Monday. The bench will be head by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. Other judges in the new bench include Justice S.A Bobde, N. V. Ramana, Aruna Mishra, R.F.Nariman.

Earlier when Deepak Mishra was the Chief Justice of India all the public interest pleas were considered by the bench headed by CJI.